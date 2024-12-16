Newcastle striker Isak declared ideal "for Real Madrid or Liverpool"

Newcastle United ace Alexander Isak has been likened to Arsenal legend Thierry Henry.

Former Gunners star Theo Walcott says Isak is the closest he's seen to Henry since the Frenchman's retirement.

He said, "He is the closest thing to Thierry Henry that we have seen.

"With Isak, Real Madrid would be balanced. He is the type of player they really need, but you could say that everyone needs a player like him in their team at the moment, even Liverpool."

Isak has a deal at Newcastle to 2028.

