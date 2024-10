Arsenal hero Theo Walcott is happy seeing Eddie Nketiah at Crystal Palace.

Walcott feels the Palace striker should've left Arsenal sooner.

He told BBC Sport: "It was a move that probably should have been carried out earlier.

"It's a move that will be good, and Palace is a good club. In time, he will be a good signing for Palace."

Nketiah has so far managed to score a goal in five appearances for Palace.