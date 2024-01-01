Nketiah wants to make his Palace debut "one to remember"

Tribal Football
Crystal Palace forward Eddie Nketiah hopes that he can hit the ground running this weekend. 

The former Arsenal striker left the North London club for another team in the capital. 

Nketiah had spent the past nine years at the Gunners, but is now in line to make his debut for Palace against Leicester on Saturday. 

"I'm really excited for my Selhurst debut, and hopefully I can make it one to remember," he said.  

"I know what it means to be a South Londoner. (Arsenal) was like a home to me, but I think you just want to take that next step in your career. 

"Crystal Palace is a wonderful place. I want to improve, play more minutes, and hopefully help the team as much as I can." 

