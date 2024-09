DONE DEAL: Overy, Lusale signings cleared for Man Utd

James Overy and Samuel Lusale have signed with Manchester United.

The FA have granted a clearance to both players to join United's academy.

Lusale, a winger, arrives from Crystal Palace, while fullback Overy moves from the non-league after returning home from Perth Glory last year.

The Manchester Evening News says FA approval has now been granted for both teens.

United are now waiting to deal in former Arsenal striker Chido Obi-Martin.