Ex-Arsenal defender Holding deletes all Palace references on social media

Rob Holding has been frozen out of senior training at Crystal Palace.

The Sun says the former Arsenal defender has been told to train on his own by manager Oliver Glasner.

Advertisement Advertisement

In response, Holding has deleted all references to Palace on his social media accounts.

With Chadi Riad, Maxence Lacroix and Trevoh Chalobah arriving this summer, Holding has found himself surplus to requirements.

And now he has been banished to train with the kids by Glasner, who said of his situation: “Rob is training individually at the moment.

"We will talk together. He knows the reason, but it is something that stays between Rob and me. Nothing public.”