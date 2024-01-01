Walcott likens 4-goal Chelsea ace Palmer to Bergkamp

Former Arsenal attacker Theo Walcott has likened Cole Palmer to Gunners legend Dennis Bergkamp.

Palmer scored four goals before halftime in victory over Brighton yesterday.

"He has got a bit of finesse, Bergkamp, Van Persie about him, and they weren't bad at all," Walcott told BBC Sport.

"He has grown into his own at Chelsea and he is the main man. You can't leave him out of any team, and I am talking about England too.

"He is so gifted, he will have that awe around him so that players are afraid of him. If he continues like this, he going to be a legend of the Premier League."