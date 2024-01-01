Tribal Football
Most Read
Chelsea boss Maresca delighted with Caicedo: Price-tag isn't his problem
Man City boss Guardiola hits back at Arsenal: You want war? Okay it's WAR!
DONE DEAL: Obi-Martin celebrates Man Utd move with Cantona snap
Solskjaer admits Man City push forced Man Utd into Ronaldo action

Walcott likens 4-goal Chelsea ace Palmer to Bergkamp

Walcott likens 4-goal Chelsea ace Palmer to Bergkamp
Walcott likens 4-goal Chelsea ace Palmer to BergkampAction Plus
Former Arsenal attacker Theo Walcott has likened Cole Palmer to Gunners legend Dennis Bergkamp.

Palmer scored four goals before halftime in victory over Brighton yesterday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

"He has got a bit of finesse, Bergkamp, Van Persie about him, and they weren't bad at all," Walcott told BBC Sport.

"He has grown into his own at Chelsea and he is the main man. You can't leave him out of any team, and I am talking about England too.

"He is so gifted, he will have that awe around him so that players are afraid of him. If he continues like this, he going to be a legend of the Premier League."

Mentions
Premier LeaguePalmer ColeChelseaArsenal
Related Articles
Chelsea boss Maresca happy with victory over Brighton: Palmer could've scored SEVEN
Brighton boss Hurzeler on 4-goal Palmer after Chelsea defeat: Special player
Havertz: Nice to have Sterling here at Arsenal