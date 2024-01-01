Havertz: Nice to have Sterling here at Arsenal

Tribal Football
Kai Havertz is happy having Raheem Sterling join him at Arsenal.

The pair played together at Chelsea before the German's departure last year.

"It's nice to have him here. I didn't speak to him before the transfer because I had no idea he was coming," Havertz told Sky Sports.

"I just looked at my mobile phone and read that he is close to signing for Arsenal.

"I met him after our match against Brighton and it was nice to see him again, because we had a good relationship at Chelsea.

"He is a top player, he has already proven that many times in the Premier League. I think it's great that we have him, and I think he'll enjoy his time here."

