Brighton boss Hurzeler on 4-goal Palmer after Chelsea defeat: Special player

Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler says they'll learn from their 4-2 defeat at Chelsea.

Chelsea won thanks to four goals from Cole Palmer before halftime.

Hurzeler later said: "It is still a process and we need a good connection on the pitch and we did not have that connection today. It is my job as a head coach to improve these things.

"The first half you couldn't change anymore. We were disappointed about conceding that many goals but there were positive things. We tried to create some chances but I think Chelsea defended them quite good.

"In the end I think a bit of luck was not there for us. It was not our day and in the end I think we deserved to lose.

"We are all together - we win together and we lose together. We need to find a good balance, we can't lose our structure as quickly as we did. We all need to learn something, including me.

"There are not many players like Cole Palmer in the Premier League, he is special."

