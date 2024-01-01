Chelsea boss Maresca happy with victory over Brighton: Palmer could've scored SEVEN

Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca told four-goal Cole Palmer he could've scored SEVEN in victory over Brighton.

Chelsea won 4-2 on Saturday with Palmer scoring his four goals before halftime.

Maresca later said: "A very good win, we could have done better in some moments of the game but overall we deserved to win. It is a game the team needs to learn to improve things so overall a fantastic day for me.

"He scored four, I told him he could have scored two or three more. I knew Cole from years ago at City, he is a top player and just has to continue in the same way.

"The two goals we conceded can happen. The important thing is the team continue in the same way, creating many chances. We are happy.

"We can probably read the moment better. We were 1-0 down then 3-1 up and maybe in that moment it is better not to take a risk.

"We have many players, during the week we played in the cup and then now. There are minutes for everyone.

"I was more focused on the way the team progressed rather than results. We are ahead in my expectation in the way we want to play."