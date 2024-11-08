Carsley names young defensive pair in squad for first England calls

England interim manager Lee Carsley has given call-ups to more new faces this week.

Southampton defender Taylor Harwood-Bellis and Newcastle United full-back Lewis Hall are set to earn their maiden bows.

England take on Greece and the Republic of Ireland in two games on November 14th and November 17th.

"He (Tuchel) hasn't had any influence on the squad selection," said Carsley, who is vacating the post for new permanent boss Thomas Tuchel after these games.

"I congratulated him via text. He is highly respectful of the job I am doing.

“I see this as a massive privilege, the trust the FA has placed in me and my team."

England squad:

Goalkeepers: Dean Henderson (Crystal Palace), Jordan Pickford (Everton), Aaron Ramsdale (Southampton)

Defenders: Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool), Levi Colwill (Chelsea), Marc Guehi (Crystal Palace), Lewis Hall (Newcastle United), Taylor Harwood-Bellis (Southampton), Ezri Konsa (Aston Villa), Rico Lewis (Manchester City), Kyle Walker (Manchester City)

Midfielders: Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid), Phil Foden (Manchester City), Conor Gallagher (Atletico Madrid), Morgan Gibbs-White (Nottingham Forest), Angel Gomes (Lille), Curtis Jones (Liverpool), Cole Palmer (Chelsea), Declan Rice (Arsenal)

Forwards: Anthony Gordon (Newcastle United), Jack Grealish (Manchester City), Harry Kane (Bayern Munich), Noni Madueke (Chelsea), Bukayo Saka (Arsenal), Dominic Solanke (Tottenham Hotspur), Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa)