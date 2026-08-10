Vuskovic eyes improvement after Brighton and Hove debut

Brighton defender Luka Vuskovic was delighted to make his first appearance in front of Albion fans during Saturday’s 3-0 pre-season win over AS Roma.

The 19-year-old made several key blocks and twice went close with headers but believes he can improve further.

Advertisement Advertisement

“I think it was a really good game from all of us, against a really good opponent,” he told club website.

“There are still small things that we can improve and we will, but all together I thought it was been a very good performance.

“I could have scored but (I’m)not on my top level. In the future it will be better.

“I'm just 19, so there's too much space to work on, too much improvement to have and I try to work as much as possible to, let's say, unlock all of them.”