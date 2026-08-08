Brighton manager Fabian Hurzeler has provided an update after Yankuba Minteh went off injured in their pre-season friendly against Roma on Saturday (August 8).

The 22-year-old went off injured following a tackle from veteran Roma midfielder Bryan Cristante as Brighton eased to an impressive 3-0 win.

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Yasin Ayari’s brace followed a superb curler from Georginio Rutter as the Premier League side’s 2026-27 preparations finally got underway.

Minteh initially tried to play on after receiving treatment from Brighton’s medical team but went down for a second time and limped off slowly.

Speaking to reporters after the game, Hurzeler remained positive about the setback, saying: “Of course, it’s not a great sign if a player has to go off because of pain, but we have to wait for the scan.

“In general, I'm a positive person, so let's stay positive and wait for the scan.”