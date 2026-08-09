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Five injured Brighton stars set to miss Premier League opener

Brighton head coach Fabian Hurzeler.
Brighton head coach Fabian Hurzeler.Profimedia

Brighton & Hove Albion's preparations for the 2026/27 Premier League season have been hit by another injury blow.

The Seagulls maintained their winning record so far this summer with a third win from three games as they cruised to a 3-0 victory over AS Roma at the AMEX Stadium.

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However, the latest win came at a cost for Fabian Hurzeler, with Yankuba Minteh forced off injured after clashing with Roma midfielder Bryan Cristante.

"Of course, it’s not a great sign if a player has to go off because of pain, but we have to wait for the scan.

“In general, I'm a positive person, so let's stay positive and wait for the scan," Hurzeler said at full-time.

Hurzeler's update will not fill Brighton fans with confidence, after he already confirmed Kaoru Mitoma, Stefanos Tzimas and Evan Ferguson are all still out of action, and will miss their first game of 2026/27 season at home to Aston Villa on August 23rd.

Ferguson could be handed a greater role on his return - if he can prove his fitness on a regular basis following loans at West Ham United and AS Roma - with Carlos Baleba also expected to miss out against Villa due to an ankle problem.

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Premier LeagueFabian HurzelerEvan FergusonBrighton

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