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Hurzeler: Brighton have enough experience to cope with key departures

Hurzeler: Brighton have enough experience to cope with key departures
Hurzeler: Brighton have enough experience to cope with key departuresDaniel Weir/Sports Press / Zuma Press / Profimedia

Brighton manager Fabian Hurzeler believes his squad remains experienced enough despite the summer departures of James Milner, Solly March, Adam Webster and Danny Welbeck.

He expects players including Bart Verbruggen, Jack Hinshelwood and Georginio Rutter to assume greater leadership responsibilities. 

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Hurzeler acknowledged that teenagers Luka Vuskovic and Zadoc Yohanna may require guidance from senior teammates, but stressed that Brighton’s new signings and recent arrivals also bring valuable experience to help maintain the squad’s balance and development.

“First of all, I think it's very important to understand we can't replace the players one-to-one,” he told club media.

“That means you have to replace them as a team. That means everyone has to step up. I demand from every player to take more ownership, to take more responsibility.

“Second of all, of course, they've played several years in the Premier League, like Bart Verbruggen and Jack Hinshelwood, also like Georginio, who's been here for two years, and Babis (Kostoulas) is here one year.

“So these kind of players, they know what the demands of the Premier League are. They know what it means to be successful and we need to help them now. We need to build this environment where they can step up, where they can take responsibility.”

He added: “It won't happen overnight. Like, for example, James Milner, he is now, or he was now when he finished, the best leader he ever was. But when he was 23, 24, he still (had to) keep learning, keep learning, keep learning.

“So we need to give them the platform where they can do this. We need to give them the help where they can do this, the support, but we also need to challenge them.

“And I'm 100 per cent sure when we give them the time and give them the environment where they can do it, long-term it will pay off.”

Mentions
Premier LeagueJames MilnerJack HinshelwoodGeorginio RutterBart VerbruggenDanny WelbeckBrighton

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