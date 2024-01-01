Villa winger Rogers: I understand Emery blast, but...

Morgan Rogers insisted there was never a question of him playing for the Under-21s.

The Aston Villa midfielder has burst onto the scene since arriving at Villa Park in January.

Rogers was thought to be pulling out of Under-21s duty after his manager Unai Emery criticized the FA.

The Spaniard suggested ‘the second team’ was not befitting of Rogers’ ability at present.

“There was never any doubt about me coming,” Rogers said to reporters.

“I spoke to him about it. I understood what he was trying to say, he just wants to protect me and cares about our games coming up.

“He was probably just saying it from a selfish point of view in that he wants me fit and healthy for Villa, which I will be. I can do both.”