Son of a gun Samuel delighted with progress at Man City

Lakyle Samuel is delighted with his progress at Manchester City.

The academy youngster is the son of former Aston Villa fullback Jlloyd Samuel, who was killed in a car accident in 2018.

"My dad played and when I was young I was straight away involved with it. I was obsessed with it and had all the Match Attax (player cards)," he told the Manchester Evening News. "Obviously, with my dad’s influence in football it helped me to understand it a lot more. He helped me to understand the basics and since then I have taken myself with it.

"He was a great inspiration to me growing up. I didn’t watch much of him - I don’t remember any games of him. I’ve gone back and watched things about him and I’ve gone back and watched him on YouTube.

"He was a very aggressive player and I feel like it will help to watch clips of him and how he played. But I want to learn myself. I don’t want to be under him, I want to push myself to be my own person."

Samuel says his family have been a great support for his career.

"They’ve helped massively. Obviously, through the good times and the bad times. My mum, she’s probably my best friend. She has helped me a lot.

"My brother and sister as well - we’ve all been involved in the football set-up since a young age. My mum has been through it all and they understand what it takes to get there as they’ve seen it with my dad. I’m just trying to make them proud."