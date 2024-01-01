Rogers insists Villa must not dwell on Arsenal defeat

Aston Villa winger Morgan Rogers says they must not dwell on defeat at home to Arsenal.

Rogers insists they did enough to win the game on the night.

"Outside both boxes we had the better of it through the majority of the game, I felt we were really good, I felt we competed," Rogers said on Sky Sports. "Obviously we know they are a good team so we had to give up some areas, but we contained them really well.

"We watched them, analysed them and tried to come up with a game plan to stop their threats. We had to wait and pounce and capitalise when we could and I think we did that. We caught them out, surprised them.

"That's what football is about, it's chess, it's two top managers trying to combat each other and that's what it was. Unfortunately we didn't get that end bit."

On Ollie Watkins and his missed chances, Rogers said "He's our talisman, we rely on him, we know he'll score them. We're not going to question that. It's one of those things, it happens. We gave a good account of ourselves. It's one of those games we have to dust ourselves down and move on."