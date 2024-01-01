Tribal Football
Fleetwood boss Adam says Villa game was "a great challenge for the kids"

Fleetwood Town manager Charlie Adam admits he was surprised at seeing so many first team names playing against him this week.

Adam’s Fleetwood were taking on Aston Villa’s Under-21 side on Tuesday night.

Villa won 2-0 with the likes of Emi Buendia, Ross Barkley, and Jacob Ramsey playing.

“I’m really proud in terms of them coming back from that (two goal deficit). There’s some really good things that we need to work on and some new players getting some minutes as well which is really important for us,” Adam told the club website.

“We were planning the way we played then they bring a couple of first team players and it was a brilliant opportunity for our lads to go and play against that level and that quality. You saw at times the quality that they have. We didn’t expect them to bring in Buendia, Barkley, Ramsey, so fair play to Aston Villa for that. It was a great challenge for the kids making their debuts.

“It was a surprise, that’s the good thing, as a former player it’s a game you can get involved in, it’s an opportunity for their manager to see the quality they have the international boys that are not away, it was brilliant for our players to come up against that top level.

“You saw that with the goals that they scored and the first one is a world class effort. It was an unbelievable finish. Our lads went 2-0 down but they stuck at it and got rewards. A little bit of tiredness comes in at the end and we lose the game 3-2.”

