Villa whiz Ramsey: Fans will be up for Bayern Munich test
Aston Villa midfielder Jacob Ramsey is excited by the prospect of facing Bayern Munich tomorrow night.

Villa host Bayern in their second Champions League group tie.

"Even on a Saturday, 3pm in the Premier league, the atmosphere is really good,” he told VillaTV.

“I’m expecting Wednesday night, 8pm, the fans are going to be right up for it and it’s going to help the lads.”

Ramsey added: “It’s going to be a massive test but I think, especially last season in European competition, the fans really helped us get through some of the games.

“So, hopefully it can happen again.”

