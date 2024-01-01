Ten Hag's future at Man Utd will depend on next two results

Tribal Football
Manchester United head coach Erik ten Hag may be handed a reprieve this week

The Dutchman is experiencing intensifying scrutiny over his position as United manager

United’s 3-0 defeat at Old Trafford on Sunday against Tottenham came after a similar humbling by Liverpool.

Per The Express and other sources, United are standing by Ten Hag for the moment.

The Dutchman will be in serious danger if the club loses its next two games at FC Porto and Aston Villa.

Then United may consider making a managerial change in the international break.

