Aston Villa winger Bailey: Fans will be key against Bayern Munich

Aston Villa winger Leon Bailey says the fans will be key tomorrow night against Bayern Munich.

Villa host Bayern in their second Champions League group tie.

Advertisement Advertisement

"It’s a big game, Villa Park is going to be exciting to see," Bailey said at his UEFA presser today. "For the fans it is going to be big, but for us too as players who have not really played in Europe that much. We are going to enjoy the atmosphere and focus on playing our best together, as a team and try to get the job done.

"We know they have been brilliant in the Champions League for years and we are trying to be that team again, which plays in Europe regularly again. These are the teams you want to face. It is going to be exciting to see.

"This is what we have been working for, to be playing in the Champions League and against these big teams. To show our power, our quality and what Villa Park is made of with the atmosphere.

"You want to compete. We have been competing and we are a team who always wants to do that. It doesn’t matter if it is a cup game or the Champions League. That is what we are going to try and do.

"The fans need to play a big part on Wednesday. It is the first time Champions League football has been back at Villa Park for 42 years. It is going to be great.

"Everyone is going to be excited about it and the message to the fans is just give us the best support you can and we will do the best we can to get the win."