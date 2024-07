Villa, West Ham boost in Ajax battle for Roberto

Aston Villa and West Ham are joining the battle for released Barcelona midfielder Sergi Roberto.

The former Barca captain is off contract and now a free agent.

A move to Ajax has been mooted for the veteran, but Mundo Deportivo says Villa and West Ham are also in contact.

Roberto, 32, was waiting for Barca to offer new terms, but has now decided to leave with no contact arriving from the club.

And a move to England is said to be favoured by the defensive utility.