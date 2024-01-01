Tribal Football
Most Read
Arsenal agree Gyokeres terms with Sporting CP
Modric proud as Real Madrid captaincy confirmed
Marseille hand Greenwood coveted shirt number
Xavi mentor takes aim at Flick: He lacks Barcelona DNA

Barcelona challenging West Ham for Al Ittihad midfielder Kante

Barcelona challenging West Ham for Al Ittihad midfielder Kante
Barcelona challenging West Ham for Al Ittihad midfielder Kante
Barcelona challenging West Ham for Al Ittihad midfielder KanteAction Plus
Barcelona are challenging West Ham for Al Ittihad midfielder N'Golo Kante.

The Hammers saw a £15m offer for the former Chelsea ace rejected by the Saudis last week.

Advertisement
Advertisement

And now Sport says Barcelona are once again showing interest in Kanté.

It's no secret that Barcelona are on the hunt for a new defensive midfielder.

The Spanish giants' plan is to try and loan Kanté, but it seems unlikely that Al-Ittihad will agree to such an option.

Mikel Merino, 28, of Real Sociedad is another target Barcelona are considering.

Mentions
Premier LeagueKante N'GoloBarcelonaWest HamAl IttihadChelseaLaLigaSaudi Professional LeagueFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Al Ittihad reject opening West Ham offer for Kante, but...
STUNNER! West Ham seek sensational Kante deal
Villa go for Barcelona winger Raphinha in LaLiga transfer merry-go-round