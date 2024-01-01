Barcelona challenging West Ham for Al Ittihad midfielder Kante

Barcelona are challenging West Ham for Al Ittihad midfielder N'Golo Kante.

The Hammers saw a £15m offer for the former Chelsea ace rejected by the Saudis last week.

And now Sport says Barcelona are once again showing interest in Kanté.

It's no secret that Barcelona are on the hunt for a new defensive midfielder.

The Spanish giants' plan is to try and loan Kanté, but it seems unlikely that Al-Ittihad will agree to such an option.

Mikel Merino, 28, of Real Sociedad is another target Barcelona are considering.