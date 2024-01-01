Aston Villa striker Duran excited by prospect of joining Chelsea

Aston Villa striker Jhon Duran is excited by the prospect of joining Chelsea.

Chelsea and Villa are locked in talks over a fee for the Colombia international.

The London Evening Standard says Duran is excited about moving to Stamford Bridge.

The young attacker believes he is a good fit for Chelsea's attack and is hoping for the move to go through. Indeed, Duran can see himself combining well with Nicolas Jackson.

Talks between the two clubs are continuing this week between the two clubs.