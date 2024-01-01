Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd rake in bumper fee from Sancho's BVB loan
Toney and Man Utd agree on Brentford departure
Man Utd informed of PSG price for Simons
New Man Utd chief exec Berrada writes to MUST: Summer market my priority

Aston Villa striker Duran excited by prospect of joining Chelsea

Aston Villa striker Duran excited by prospect of joining Chelsea
Aston Villa striker Duran excited by prospect of joining Chelsea
Aston Villa striker Duran excited by prospect of joining ChelseaAction Plus
Aston Villa striker Jhon Duran is excited by the prospect of joining Chelsea.

Chelsea and Villa are locked in talks over a fee for the Colombia international.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The London Evening Standard says Duran is excited about moving to Stamford Bridge.

The young attacker believes he is a good fit for Chelsea's attack and is hoping for the move to go through. Indeed, Duran can see himself combining well with Nicolas Jackson. 

Talks between the two clubs are continuing this week between the two clubs.

Mentions
Premier LeagueDuran JhonChelseaAston VillaFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Chelsea remain locked in talks for Aston Villa striker Duran
Chelsea rethinking swoop for Aston Villa striker Duran
Villa grant Chelsea permission for Duran talks