Villa face Atletico Madrid competition for Gallagher

Aston Villa may need to fend off competition from Atletico Madrid for a transfer target.

The Midlands club are serious about securing Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher.

However, the England international has many suitors, including Tottenham and Atleti.

Per Relevo in Spain, Villa would have to get past Atleti in the race to sign Gallagher.

Diego Simeone’s team are keen on the all-action superstar, who is seen as the ideal fit for the Argentine manager’s system.

Chelsea have concerns about complying with the Premier League's Profit and Sustainability Rules and want to sell Gallagher before June 30th.