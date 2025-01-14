Villa value Duran at £100M this winter but have no intention of selling him

Villa value Duran at £100M this winter and have no intention of selling him

Premier League side Aston Villa have no intention of selling Jhon Duran in the coming months.

The Colombian forward is quickly making a name for himself after impressive displays this term.

Duran has been a key goalscorer, both off the bench and when starting games.

Per The Athletic, Villa see him as worth more than £100M, given he is only 21 and already performing at such a high level.

There is no desire from the Villa Park club or manager Unai Emery to cash in on him this January.

While a summer move could happen, it would only be done if a club is willing to pay the aforementioned fee.