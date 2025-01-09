Villa place huge price tag on Duran with Chelsea and Barcelona interested

Tribal Football
Zack Oaten
Villa place £71M price tag on Duran with Chelsea and Barcelona interested
Aston Villa have reportedly priced striker Jhon Duran at £71M this week as several top European clubs show interest in snapping him up.

This is reported by Colombian journalist Pipe Sierra who claims that interest from Bundesliga side Borussia Dortmund has forced Villa to raise Duran’s price to around €85m, around £71m, for the 21-year-old who is on fire this season. 

Following an incident with Fabian Schar in the loss to Newcastle United on Boxing Day the striker is now currently suspended. However, his name is still passed around many top European sides who are desperate for a competent striker who can perform at the highest level. 

Last summer Duran was linked to Chelsea and West Ham but after 12 goals in 26 appearances this season the striker is a wanted man with Dortmund and Barcelona consistently linked this winter. 

This is a very high fee for any striker, especially one so young such as Duran who would cost more than Manchester City’s Erling Haaland if sold at over £70m. There could be a case to be made that manager Unai Emery is trying to ward off any attention on one of the club’s best assets especially with the second half of the season still to come. 

