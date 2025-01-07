Aston Villa slap huge price-tag on Duran

Aston Villa are going to ask for a mega fee if they are to sell one of their star forwards.

The Midlands club are firm about the fact they do not want to sell any key players midseason.

Per talkSPORT, Villa will ask for £60 million to sell Jhon Duran in January, at the very least.

The likes of Paris Saint-Germain are chasing after Duran, who has impressed this season.

The Colombian forward has come off the bench to score goal sand also shone as a starter.

While Ollie Watkins is the no.1 option at Villa, Duran is highly regarded by boss Unai Emery.