Newcastle and Villa staff members charged by the FA after half time incident

Ansser Sadiq
Newcastle United and Aston Villa's staff members from each team have been charged by the FA. 

The charges are due to the incidents that took place when the teams met recently in the Premier League. 

Newcastle won the game 3-0 at St. James’ Park on Boxing Day, with Villa’s Jhon Duran sent off in the first half. 

When asked about the matter, Newcastle head coach Howe said: "Yeah, I don't think that's far off (it being called a 20-man half-time melee). 

"These things always start out, I don't think, with the intention of it happening in the way that it did. 

"There was probably 17 or 18 people trying to calm it down, but what it looks like then are more people are involved." 

