Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd linked with Sporting Lisbon star despite Amorim's transfer promise
Man Utd open RB Salzburg talks for Dorgeles
Flick says Barcelona ready for Betis; proud to win Supercopa
Arsenal exploring January deal for Sporting CP striker Gyokeres

Villa value Duran at £100M this winter but have no intention of sale

Ansser Sadiq
Villa value Duran at £100M this winter and have no intention of selling him
Villa value Duran at £100M this winter and have no intention of selling himAction Plus
Premier League side Aston Villa have no intention of selling Jhon Duran in the coming months.

The Colombian forward is quickly making a name for himself after impressive displays this term.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Duran has been a key goalscorer, both off the bench and when starting games.

Per The Athletic, Villa see him as worth more than £100M, given he is only 21 and already performing at such a high level.

There is no desire from the Villa Park club or manager Unai Emery to cash in on him this January.

While a summer move could happen, it would only be done if a club is willing to pay the aforementioned fee.

Mentions
Premier LeagueDuran JhonAston VillaFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Newcastle and Villa staff members charged by the FA after half time incident
Villa place huge price tag on Duran with Chelsea and Barcelona interested
Aston Villa slap huge price-tag on Duran