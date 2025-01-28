Villa target Foyth missing from Villarreal training as Emery reunion draws closer

Aston Villa transfer target Juan Foyth hasn't been training with Villarreal recently.

The center-half awaits clarity on a potential Premier League return in the coming days.

Foyth, signed by Unai Emery in 2021, helped Villarreal win the Europa League and previously played for Tottenham.

Emery and Villa see him as a key defensive reinforcement at this stage of hte season, per Birmingham Live and Spanish sources.

Foyth, capable of playing both center half and right-back, has been kept out of training to prevent injury.

The Spanish press believe this indicates Foyth is close to reuniting with Emery at Villa Park.

Villa's defensive line has been hit hard with injuries and departures, making Foyth's potential signing crucial.