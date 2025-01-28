Arsenal lead Nypan race despite Haaland approach

Arsenal are reportedly leading the race to sign Sverre Nypan, the 18-year-old midfielder from Rosenborg.

Despite interest from Manchester City's sister club Girona, Nypan could soon become a Gunner.

The youngster, who has drawn comparisons to Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard, made 18 goal contributions in 33 appearances last season.

Arsenal are hopeful of securing a deal, with Aston Villa and Tottenham also showing interest.

Nypan was recently seen in Erling Haaland's private box during City's win over Chelsea, adding to the speculation.

Rosenborg are said to be demanding an initial £10 million fee for the young talent, with significant add-ons, per The Guardian.

Arsenal are looking to bolster their midfield, especially with Thomas Partey and Jorginho's contracts nearing expiration.