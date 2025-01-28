Tribal Football
Most Read
Besiktas boss Solskjaer targets Man Utd duo in major winter move
Rashford posts message after Man Utd win at Fulham
Brighton willing to release Ferguson on-loan
Man City boss Guardiola: I was unfair to Khusanov

Arsenal lead Nypan race despite Haaland approach

Ansser Sadiq
Arsenal lead Nypan race despite Haaland approach
Arsenal lead Nypan race despite Haaland approachAction Plus
Arsenal are reportedly leading the race to sign Sverre Nypan, the 18-year-old midfielder from Rosenborg.

Despite interest from Manchester City's sister club Girona, Nypan could soon become a Gunner.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The youngster, who has drawn comparisons to Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard, made 18 goal contributions in 33 appearances last season. 

Arsenal are hopeful of securing a deal, with Aston Villa and Tottenham also showing interest. 

Nypan was recently seen in Erling Haaland's private box during City's win over Chelsea, adding to the speculation. 

Rosenborg are said to be demanding an initial £10 million fee for the young talent, with significant add-ons, per The Guardian.

Arsenal are looking to bolster their midfield, especially with Thomas Partey and Jorginho's contracts nearing expiration.

Mentions
Premier LeagueNypan SverreHaaland Erling BrautArsenalRosenborgManchester CityGironaAston VillaChelseaTottenhamFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Top 5 Premier League signings to watch this weekend
Wolves fighting to keep hold of Cunha this month
Don Goodman exclusive: Wolves fighting Ipswich to beat drop; Kilman sale has hurt