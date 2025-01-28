Aston Villa boss Emery discussed inside Atletico Madrid

Aston Villa boss Unai Emery is being discussed inside Atletico Madrid.

TMW says the future of Diego Simeone at Atletico remains in doubt, despite the team's turnaround in recent months.

It's been suggested the Argentine could yet leave Atletico at the end of the season.

Aware of Simeone's situation, Atletico's boardroom are drawing up contingency plans.

And a priority being discussed is Villa boss and former Sevilla and Valencia coach Emery.