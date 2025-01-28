Tribal Football
Most Read
Besiktas boss Solskjaer targets Man Utd duo in major winter move
Man Utd set to offload Casemiro with Ronaldo keen on Al-Nassr reunion
Smith names two Arsenal stars who should be sold to sign Newcastle's Isak
Rashford posts message after Man Utd win at Fulham

Aston Villa boss Emery discussed inside Atletico Madrid

Paul Vegas
Aston Villa boss Emery discussed inside Atletico Madrid
Aston Villa boss Emery discussed inside Atletico MadridAction Plus
Aston Villa boss Unai Emery is being discussed inside Atletico Madrid.

TMW says the future of Diego Simeone at Atletico remains in doubt, despite the team's turnaround in recent months.

Advertisement
Advertisement

It's been suggested the Argentine could yet leave Atletico at the end of the season.

Aware of Simeone's situation, Atletico's boardroom are drawing up contingency plans.

And a priority being discussed is Villa boss and former Sevilla and Valencia coach Emery.

Mentions
Premier LeagueAtl. MadridAston VillaLaLigaEmery UnaiFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Aston Villa boss Emery confirms Foyth interest
Aston Villa turn to Villarreal defender Foyth
Atletico Madrid in talks for Arsenal fullback Zinchenko