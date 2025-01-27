Aston Villa boss Emery confirms Foyth interest

Aston Villa boss Unai Emery admits they're chasing a deal for Villarreal defender Juan Foyth.

Villa see Foyth as a replacement for Diego Carlos, who was sold to Fenerbahce last week.

Advertisement Advertisement

Emery said, “This window is special, difficult. It is not easy to change players and you have to be smart. We have problems in defence and if we can sign players who help us, we will do so. We have lost points that we cannot get back.

"We did not want Diego Carlos to leave, but he accepted an offer from Turkey and we need to replace him in defence.

“With Monchi and the club we are looking at different players. Of course, I know Juan Foyth, I have worked with him. He is one of the players who has the quality and the qualities to perform that we are looking for to reinforce the squad."