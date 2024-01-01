Villa striker Watkins: Duran winner among best we've seen

Tribal Football
Aston Villa striker Ollie Watkins praised Jhon Duran after his matchwinner against Everton.

Watkins struck twice and Duran hit a screamer as Villa came from 2-0 down to win 3-2.

“It takes a moment of magic like that, and Jhon has come up with it," said Watkins. Everyone knows what he can do, and when he’s got the opportunity he shows it. It’s one of the best   we’ve seen.”

On his own form, he continued: “There’s such a quick turnaround from the Euros. A lot of the boys are getting back up to fitness. I still don’t feel 100%. I’m disappointed a didn’t get the hat-trick – I should be coming off with the match ball – but I’ll settle for the two.

“I’m not at 100%. I took some time off during the international break. I don’t want to miss too many matches, though.

“We were obviously unlucky against Arsenal. We’re delighted we got (the win) today. Now we focus on the Champions League, which everyone is looking forward to.”

