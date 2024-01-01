Tribal Football
Dyche urges Everton to stick together after Villa defeat
Everton boss Sean Dyche says they must stick together after defeat at Aston Villa.

For the second game running, Everton surrendered a 2-0 lead to lose 3-2 at Villa Park on Saturday.

Dyche said, "We’re certainly taking some knocks at the minute. Every mistake seems to be a goal, and every chance we don’t quite capitalise on.

“Unfortunately we were on the wrong side of the margins again today. It’s a tough one to take, for different reasons than the last game. We’re down to a low squad anyway, so it’s been a challenge – without a shadow of a doubt.”

On Everton’s start to the season: “We were terrific in the last game. It’s one of those things. Today, we make a mistake and they capitalise on it. I said to the players, the killer instinct in both boxes is what’s vital. The key moment was to go 3-1 up. We didn’t and we made a mistake, and they capitalised on it. We have to keep going.

“We’re making high-quality chances. At the minute, we’ve got to score as many as it takes to win a game. That’s been a challenge since I’ve been at the club. We can’t keep leaking goals like that.

“We’re having to manipulate the team. We have to keep believing in each other. You’ve got a responsibility to deal with it – and that’s what we have to do, including me."

"They're are an honest group. They’ve worked very hard and been through a lot. We are where we are, so they’re very disappointed. We have to respond. Before you know it, Tuesday will be upon us.”

On Vitaliy Mykolenko’s substitiution, he added: “He said he felt ill, so we had to take him off.”

