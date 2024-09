Everton are standing by manager Sean Dyche.

The Blues are winless and pointless so far this season and go to Aston Villa later today.

The Mirror says, however, that Dyche's job is safe, no matter the result.

Free agent and former Everton manager has been linked with a return to Goodison Park.

But Everton aren't ready to pull the trigger and will continue to stand by Dyche if they suffer defeat at Villa Park.