Dyche admits Everton job "tougher than expected" after Villa collapse

Everton boss Sean Dyche admits he's finding the job tougher than expected after their collapse at Aston Villa.

For the second game running, Everton surrendered a 2-0 lead to lose 3-2.

Advertisement Advertisement

Dyche later said: "The last time out was a way more difficult experience (loss to Bournemouth).

"We have done well with the game-plan. We have absorbed, countered, and scored from a set-piece.

"The biggest thing to be honest, we have a golden chance to go 3-1 up and we don't take it. They go down to our half and we make a mistake - they capitalise on it.

"Every chance is capitalised by the opposition. At the end of the day they score a worldie, we have chance again but it hit the bar.

"Very frustrated for the players, it was not for a lack of effort.

"I have spoke endlessly about both boxes, the killer instinct in both boxes. There are very small margins and we cannot get on the right side of them at the moment.

"If we score that third goal the mood changes radically in the stadium. But, they get one and the mood changes.

"They scored a worldie to win it and we don't press as hard as we should, but they probably don't expect it.

"I didn't walk here blind I knew it was going to be a big challenge, it has been a bigger challenge than what I thought."