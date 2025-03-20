Villa star Rogers reveals how Tuchel's "aura" is completely different to Emery's

Aston Villa midfielder Morgan Rogers has revealed the differences between manager Unai Emery and England boss Thomas Tuchel.

Rogers has been training with the Three Lions squad ahead of the World Cup Qualifiers against Albania and Latvia over the next week. Rogers said he has never worked with a manager with such presence and could not help spot the differences between him and Emery who he has worked under for a number of years.

"When I met him his aura and demeanor, it's hard to describe but he has that level of confidence, that level of respect already," he said.

"The presence is a bit different. Certain managers have different ways about them. Certainly, his aura is one I've not experienced before. That's different to what I've faced before.

"You can see the way he is, the way he acts. He has been so chilled and calm. But when it is time to work, it is time to work.

"(Winning the World Cup) is the only goal, he was very clear and transparent with what he wants to do, how he wants to do it, how he wants to go about it, what he sees in us, and what we need to improve.

"It was very straight-up, no cutting round corners. It was straight and that's how he is. The best way to get information across is to be like that."

England lost the last two European Championship finals under Southgate as their wait for a first trophy since the 1966 World Cup goes on. Tuchel’s new tactics and adjustments to the side could be all his side needs to go all the way next year at the World Cup as England fans eagerly watch on.