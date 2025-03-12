Villa boss Emery: Always positive Rogers ready to play where needed

Aston Villa boss Unai Emery admits he's delighted with the progress of Morgan Rogers this season.

Ahead of their Champions League clash with Club Brugge tonight, Emery admitted Rogers has become a key player in his plans this season.

He said, “With how football is changing, I appreciate a lot the players being versatile, playing different positions, understanding everything tactically. One of them in our squad is clearly Morgan Rogers, and John McGinn as well.

“This versatility and performing like we are always needing is really very important. Sometimes I’m pushing other players to be versatile or to adapt. Being versatile in case we will need it.

“Not every player is ready to do it, but Morgan Rogers is always positive and his versatility is very important for us. In the last match, we played in different positions with Morgan.

“He played striker, number ten, right side, left side, and he’s always performing very well because he’s a player who understands tactically everything we are planning and he has the qualities to do it.

“The importance he has now is trying to improve. I’m always pushing him to get more of him, but physically as well he’s keeping the level we needed until today. Hopefully tomorrow he can be ready to play 90 minutes, performing like he is doing.”