Tribal Football
Most Read
Rasmus Hojlund hits out at Man United over Erik ten Hag sacking
Man United put Kobbie Mainoo up for sale ahead of summer rebuild
Pep Guardiola apologises to Man City ace Jack Grealish after recent England snub
Man Utd midfielder Ugarte: An honour to play with Casemiro

Malen admits Maatsen presence key to Villa decision

Paul Vegas
Malen admits Maatsen presence key to Villa decision
Malen admits Maatsen presence key to Villa decisionAction Plus
Donyell Malen insists he's happy at Aston Villa.

The Holland international has battled for a regular start since his January arrival from Borussia Dortmund.

Advertisement
Advertisement

However, he told Ruhr Nachrichten: "I'm just happy to be here and really enjoying it. You come here to play against the best players in the world. I really like that."

Malen admits the presence of good friend Ian Maatsen at Villa Park also had an influence.

He added,  "I'm good friends with him. We talked about the club, the city, and everything else. It was positive, so he helped."

Mentions
Premier LeagueMalen DonyellMaatsen IanAston Villa
Related Articles
Aston Villa fullback Maatsen warns PSG: Respect us!
Liverpool boss Slot admits Nunez "quite down" after glaring Villa miss
Salah shines but Liverpool drop points in title race with Aston Villa draw