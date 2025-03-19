Malen admits Maatsen presence key to Villa decision

Donyell Malen insists he's happy at Aston Villa.

The Holland international has battled for a regular start since his January arrival from Borussia Dortmund.

However, he told Ruhr Nachrichten: "I'm just happy to be here and really enjoying it. You come here to play against the best players in the world. I really like that."

Malen admits the presence of good friend Ian Maatsen at Villa Park also had an influence.

He added, "I'm good friends with him. We talked about the club, the city, and everything else. It was positive, so he helped."