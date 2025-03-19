McGinn gives verdict on Villa's Rashford and Asensio: They have both maybe lost their way

Aston Villa captain John McGinn has opened up on January signings Marcus Rashford and Marco Asensio who he says struggled before joining the club

The Scotland international applauded Rashford's stand-out performance in the recent 3-0 victory vs Club Brugge which helped Villa progress to the Quarter Finals of the Champions League. Both Rashford and Asensio have been on top form under manager Unai Emery this season who seems to know exactly how to get the best out of them.

When asked if he recognized the quality of a player within minutes, McGinn revealed to The Mirror that he knew the pair were top talents from the very start.

"Yes, both Marcus and Marco showed glimpses which have proved they are at the highest level.

"They have maybe lost their way for certain reasons but what they'll get from us is love and support and teammates who will graft for them. We want them to be happy again.

"And every day that you see them, they have a smile on their face. That's when you know footballers are happy and at their best."

Rashford's performances have earned him a call-up to the England squad for this month's international break as he eyes some action on the international stage for the first time in over a year. Both him and Asensio look rejuvenated and full of energy at a Villa side aiming for European glory this season.