Villa signing Ozcan praised by former coach

Villa star Ozcan praised by former coach who says he is a natural leader on the pitch

Yasin Ozcan’s first coach Ahad Ayvalıoğlu described him as a natural leader on the pitch, noting his maturity and tactical awareness from a young age.

The former coach recalled being impressed by the defender’s work ethic, predicting early on that he would reach the highest level.

Ozcan’s rapid development at Kasimpasa ultimately earned him a move to the Premier League with Aston Villa.

“Rauf Orbay Primary School is in my old neighborhood,” Ayvalıoğlu started.

“Coming back from the mosque after prayers, I saw children playing football in the schoolyard.

“I watched them, and I saw Yasin. I had a few players there, so I asked the kids if Yasin had a license. He didn’t. I told him to come to the club the next day, and that’s how we met.”

He added: “Yasin is a very ambitious child, someone who never accepts defeat. Our matches were at 10am, and we wanted our players at the club by 8am to prepare.

“When I arrived to open the club, Yasin would already be there, he would arrive before everyone else and would stay later than everyone else. He’s very ambitious, very willing, and very desirous.

“His biggest advantage was his excellent physique, very advanced for his age group.

“While other boys in Yasin’s category played 10 matches a year, I ensured he played 60 matches across all categories. I believe that’s where he benefited the most.”