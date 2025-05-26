Chelsea eye shock move for Barcelona outcast

Chelsea are reportedly eyeing a move for unwanted Barcelona winger Ansu Fati as they seek to bolster their attacking line-up this summer.

The 22-year-old is widely expected to leave Barcelona this season having failed to establish himself under Hansi Flick.

Fati has Premier League experience having spent 2023-24 on loan at Brighton, where he managed to score four goals and provide one assist in his 27 games.

Now, according to Journalist Helena Condis, Chelsea are willing to give the winger a chance to revive his career and bring him to Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea will face competition for Fati, however, with Ligue 1 side Monaco said to already have an offer on the table for the Spaniard.