Ipswich boss McKenna pleased with goalscorer Delap

Ipswich boss Kieran McKenna was left pleased with goalscorer Liam Delap for their 1-1 draw with Aston Villa.

McKenna is happy with the versatility the centre-forward is now displaying.

He said, “Very important because if you’re going to be the striker for us in our first season back in the Premier League in 22 years, you’re not going to be facing a low block every game.

“Some games we’re more dominant and there are more crosses and things like that, some games it’s counter-attacking, some games teams are really high against us and there’s space behind, so you need that balanced threat.

“With Liam, and to be fair George Hirst being back now is a big boost for us, we’ve got two sort of balanced, physical strikers, who can help us in different ways.

“Really good for Liam and I think, as I’ve said before, there are not many like him in terms of the mixed threat you’ve got.”