Liverpool defender Quansah on facing Villa: The most important thing now is three points

Liverpool defender Jarell Quansah has spoken after the club's 2-1 victory over Wolverhampton Wanderers at the weekend.

Quansah spoke to the club website after the narrow victory which saw the Reds fight until the very last second to secure a vital 3 points in the title race. He spoke on how despite the game being scrappy and unpredictable at times, 3 points is all that matters.

“It was a battle. I think they threw everything they could at us and it's one of those games you have to show your mentality. It's not always going to look perfect, but the scrappy ones are always good when you get the three points.”

The young defender also opened up on the second half which was dire compared to the first as Liverpool almost lost their lead on several occasions. He was asked why the team’s performance levels dropped after such an excellent first half.

“I'd probably have to reflect on the game, but I think I can only speak from when they got their goal. Like I say, it's the momentum. Obviously sometimes it's hard to keep pressing when you know we need the win. It's tough to go all out and I think we know we can defend in the low block and that's what we had to do at times and it worked today.”

Liverpool face Aston Villa on Wednesday night who have won just 2 of their last 5 games. Quansah opened up on the fixture and stated that 3 points is all that matters as they chase down their first Premier League title under manager Arne Slot.

“It's looking more and more that way, especially with the busy schedule. Everyone is going to be needed so we'll see how the games go. The most important thing now is three points and just trying to pick more and more up as the weeks come.”