Palmer full of pride after Ipswich Prem debut

Ipswich Town goalkeeper Alex Palmer was delighted with his Premier League debut in their draw with Aston Villa.

Palmer signed for Ipswich on deadline day from West Brom and made his Prem debut on Saturday.

“I always had that belief that I’d get the chance,” Palmer said following his man-of-the-match performance against Aston Villa. “I’ve been around long enough to know that if it happens it happens. That’s how I take life, I don’t try and force too much.

“When I got the chance to come here to a good club and a great manager, I jumped at it. To be able to make my debut is a very proud moment for me and my family.

“With all the loans and all the appearances I’ve made, it’s all come down to help me in these environments. It’s a real privilege and I’m really proud to do it for Ipswich Town.”

He also said, “I know a few people on the opposite side as well. There’s a lot of staff members that have helped me get here that are at Aston Villa and I’m grateful for the chance they gave me when I was younger at West Brom.

“They were all happy for me and happy for where I am. I tried to stay on their good side, I think they’re all more happy for me and it’s a good day.

“I had my wife and my agent here who is more like a mentor, he’s been with me since I was 17. They’ve always supported me, they’ve always travelled wherever I’ve been to come and watch me even if it’s just one of them. I’m really grateful for how they are and how they support me.

“My nan, my grandad, they were all supporting my mum. It was a tough time for her, she had three kids that she had to ferry around playing football, horse riding or whatever. She was able to do that and that’s a big reason why I’m standing here today.

“She’s proud, I gave her a little wave and blew her a kiss in the crowd along with my wife, it was a nice moment.”