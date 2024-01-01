Villa signing Iling-Junior posts Juventus farewell

Samuel Iling-Junior has posted a farewell to Juventus after joining Aston Villa today.
The winger leaves Juve after three years with the Bianconeri.
He posted to social media: "Juve, a story of great love.
"Thanks to the staff and fans for everything... what a journey it has been from the Primavera to the First Team, the dream of an English boy. I have made not only friends, but brothers and a family.
"I wish you all the best for the season and for the future.
"Forza Juve always".