Tribal Football
Most Read
Rene Meulensteen exclusive: Man Utd buying Ugarte; finding Shaw replacement; a new role for Lisandro?
Pardew: I know where Brentford striker Toney wants to go
CLOSER? Man Utd and PSG reach Ugarte terms
Arsenal want Atalanta forward in £40M push

Villa set to give young star new five year contract this week

Villa set to give starlet new five year contract this week
Villa set to give young star new five year contract this week
Villa set to give young star new five year contract this weekTribal Football
Aston Villa are said to be keen to secure Rory Wilson's future in the coming weeks.

The 18-year-old forward has not yet penned fresh terms at the Midlands club.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Per Birmingham Mail, Villa have put forward a five-year contract on a higher wage.

However, Wilson may be wondering if he will get enough game time in the coming years.

He has been at Villa since 2022, when he arrived from the youth setup at Glasgow Rangers.

He did score a whopping 51 goals for the Scottish giants when he played in their Under-18 team.

Mentions
Wilson RoryAston VillaPremier LeagueFootball Transfers
Related Articles
DONE DEAL: Villa snap up Man City prospect Taylor
DONE DEAL: Forest land Villa defender Moreno
Premier League transfers 2024: Ins & Outs for every club this summer