Villa set to give young star new five year contract this week

Aston Villa are said to be keen to secure Rory Wilson's future in the coming weeks.

The 18-year-old forward has not yet penned fresh terms at the Midlands club.

Per Birmingham Mail, Villa have put forward a five-year contract on a higher wage.

However, Wilson may be wondering if he will get enough game time in the coming years.

He has been at Villa since 2022, when he arrived from the youth setup at Glasgow Rangers.

He did score a whopping 51 goals for the Scottish giants when he played in their Under-18 team.