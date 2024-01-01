DONE DEAL: Forest land Villa defender Moreno

Aston Villa left-back Alex Moreno has signed on loan for Premier League outfit Nottingham Forest.

The Spaniard is now down the pecking order at the Villa Park club, despite being an Unai Emery signing.

Now he is set to continue his career in England, but at minnows Forest instead of Villa.

Nottingham Forest chief football officer Ross Wilson said: "Alex is a player we have had a long-standing interest in so we are naturally all very happy to see him arrive at Nottingham Forest.

"He has amassed significant experience in La Liga and the Premier League, and he brings all of that quality and experience to our group now."

There is no suggestion whether the deal includes the option for Forest to buy him permanently.